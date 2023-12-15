Kathleen M. Caracciolo Sells 2,800 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 2,800 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $14,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,846 shares in the company, valued at $170,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FLL opened at $5.61 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

