Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor acquired 1,610,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,155,792.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155,792.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. bought 15,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,541.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor bought 1,610,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $16,155,792.41. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,610,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155,792.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,821,594 shares of company stock worth $18,209,388 in the last three months.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

