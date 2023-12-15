Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.01. 819,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $4,583,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,020,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,355,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

