Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Kerry Group stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $111.43.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

