Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

