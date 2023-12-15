Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 3,029 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 2.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

