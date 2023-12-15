Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

