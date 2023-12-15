Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

