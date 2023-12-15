Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

