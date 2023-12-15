Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

