Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 121 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

