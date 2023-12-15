Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $350,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,892,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,820 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,572,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 837,755 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

