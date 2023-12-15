Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $90,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

