Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard Sells 13,063 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$1,993,920.64.

On Tuesday, November 28th, John Ernest Sicard sold 28,987 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.56, for a total value of C$4,393,255.23.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$155.29 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$191.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.10. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.69 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8648242 earnings per share for the current year.

KXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

