Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,253,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006,637 shares.The stock last traded at $3.83 and had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 647,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

