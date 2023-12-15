Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,253,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006,637 shares.The stock last traded at $3.83 and had previously closed at $3.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 647,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.