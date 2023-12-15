Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Down 4%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 213,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 416,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNSA shares. TheStreet downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.99 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

