Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KIRK opened at $3.24 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
KIRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
