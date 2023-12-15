Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Price Performance

KIRK opened at $3.24 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on KIRK

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.