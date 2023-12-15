KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

