KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Lessened by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,350. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

