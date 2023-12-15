Kodiak Sciences’ (KOD) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Kodiak Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.46. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,173.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 41.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

