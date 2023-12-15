Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

