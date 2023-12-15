KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned about 12.31% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the first quarter worth $382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,381,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Stock Performance

KEMX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 28,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.