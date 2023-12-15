Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.17 and last traded at $61.52. 30,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 144,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $780.50 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

