Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of PEJ opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

