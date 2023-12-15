Kwmg LLC Buys 932 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

