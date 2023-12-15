Kwmg LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $212.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $213.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.20 and its 200 day moving average is $194.36. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

