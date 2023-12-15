Kwmg LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $236.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.85 and a 200-day moving average of $219.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.