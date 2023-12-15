Kwmg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after buying an additional 5,707,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

