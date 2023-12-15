Kwmg LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $277.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average is $255.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

