L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $184.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LHX opened at $206.64 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $221.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

