LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.41. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 50,519 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth about $11,355,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the third quarter worth about $4,899,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the third quarter worth about $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.