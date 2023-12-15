LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.41. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 50,519 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNZA
LanzaTech Global Price Performance
LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth about $11,355,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the third quarter worth about $4,899,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the third quarter worth about $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.
About LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LanzaTech Global
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.