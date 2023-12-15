Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

LVS opened at $48.61 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

