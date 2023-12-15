Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 213 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 76,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

