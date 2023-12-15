Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.81. 787,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,525,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

