Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS.

Lennar Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $155.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

