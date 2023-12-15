Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Down to $154.81

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $154.81, but opened at $146.23. Lennar shares last traded at $151.72, with a volume of 1,198,587 shares traded.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.72.

The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

