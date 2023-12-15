Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Down to $154.81

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $154.81, but opened at $146.23. Lennar shares last traded at $151.72, with a volume of 1,198,587 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.72.

Lennar Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,627,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

