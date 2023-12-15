Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $550.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $415.00.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $412.33.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $444.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $444.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.56 and its 200-day moving average is $362.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $721,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,472 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lennox International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

