Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

