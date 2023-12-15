Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Jean-David Saint-Martin Sells 8,552 Shares

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-David Saint-Martin sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total value of C$186,690.16.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 5.2 %

TSE:LSPD opened at C$24.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.94 and a 52-week high of C$26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

