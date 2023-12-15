Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Alex P. Schultz Purchases 27,474 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIND opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $175.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

