Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

LIN opened at $409.72 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.60. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

