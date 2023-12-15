Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 209,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $534,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,850.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,800. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.