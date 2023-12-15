Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.16. The company had a trading volume of 563,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,316. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

