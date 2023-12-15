Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) SVP Michael W. Blosser Sells 4,060 Shares

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LPX opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after buying an additional 196,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

