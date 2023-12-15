Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $225.56 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.58 and a 200-day moving average of $213.24. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.