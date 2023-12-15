Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.69. 1,482,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.24. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

