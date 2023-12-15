Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

LOW stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.69. 1,482,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,781. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

