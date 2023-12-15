Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.88

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 4520021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.88.

Macerich Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.87%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Macerich by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Macerich by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Macerich by 33.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 151.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 192,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

